10 All Access to be rebranded and upgraded

10 All Access will be rebranded and significantly expanded in early 2021 as part of an international streaming initiative by ViacomCBS.

The yet-to-be named SVOD service will screen all new Showtime-commissioned series including Halo, the video game spin-off about the 26th-century showdown between humans and aliens; and American Rust, which stars Jeff Daniels as a compromised chief of police in a rust belt town in southwest Pennsylvania.

Also featured will be CBS All Access originals such as Guilty Party, a dark comedy which follows Isla Fisher as a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career with a story about a young mother sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband; and The Harper House, an animated series about the overconfident female head-of-a-household as she struggles after losing her job.

The widely anticipated move is a blow to Stan, whose output deal with Showtime is due to expire early next year. Stan has life-of-run rights to series such as Billions and Homeland.

ViacomCBS said the new service, which will roll out initially in Australia, Latin America and the Nordic countries, will be “competitively priced,” taking on market stalwarts including Netflix and Amazon.

It will screen thousands of movies from Paramount Pictures and series from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network including The Good Wife, The Affair, Californication, Deadwood, Dexter, House of Lies, Nurse Jackie, Oz and the original Twin Peaks.

David Lynn, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), said: “Launching a super-sized premium streaming service will be a game-changer for ViacomCBS and can help us become as powerful a player in international streaming as we are in linear TV.

“We’re convinced it will have significant appeal for audiences everywhere and strong growth potential in every market.”

The brand and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch.

.