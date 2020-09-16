10 All Access to become Paramount+

As of next year, Network 10’s streaming platform 10 All Access will be rebranded Paramount+, as part of global revamp by parent company ViacomCBS.

The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to establish a cohesive SVOD brand across all international markets – one that will compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

The company also announced today three new original series to stream on the service in Australia. These include Lioness, a spy drama created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan; hour-long Showtime drama First Ladies, starring and EP’d by Viola Davis, playing Michelle Obama, and 10-part limited series The Offer, based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather.

Sheridan will EP Lioness with Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Based on a real CIA program, it will follow a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

The Offer is executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player), with Ruddy also an EP with writer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys).

The programming joins 10 All Access’ existing offering from CBS, CW and Network 10, such as The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Tooning Out The News, Interrogation, Why Women Kill and Tell Me A Story.

As flagged in early August, the platform will screen all new Showtime-commissioned series, including Halo, the video game spin-off; and Jeff Daniels-starrer American Rust.

Competitor Stan’s output deal with Showtime expires at the end of this year, though it has life-of-run rights to series such as Billions and Homeland.

ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand chief content officer and EVP Beverley McGarvey, said: “The rebrand of 10 All Access to Paramount+ confirms its place in ViacomCBS’ global streaming network which will carry iconic ViacomCBS library content.”

“As we continue to build out our multi-platform offering and with a firm focus on building our streaming offering, we’re really thrilled to be bringing the Paramount+ brand to local audiences.”

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) president and CEO David Lynn said: “With the global launch of Paramount+ we are poised to become as powerful a player in streaming as we are in TV. VCNI is focused on building a meaningful, global brand presence in our key markets, generating material advertising, subscription and licensing revenue from streaming.”

“By leveraging the iconic Paramount brand, leading edge infrastructure from ViacomCBS along with an incredible, super-sized pipeline of must-see content, Paramount+ will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience and significantly disrupt the streaming industry.”

