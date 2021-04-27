Due to strategic decision by Video Europe to sell non-core operational outside broadcast assets

FOR SALE INDIVIDUALLY AND AVAILABLE NOW ARE 3 EXCELLENT HD & UHD 4K OUTSIDE BROADCAST TRUCKS WITH TENDERS

OB trucks

Mercedes Antos 1824L rigid RHD single expanding UHD 4K HDR 12-camera (2017)

DAF LF 213 rigid RHD HD 8-10 camera (2015)

Tenders

(2) Mercedes R 1824 18-tonne rigid tender trucks with tail-lifts (2014 & 2017)

DAF LF180FA 7.5 tonne rigid tender truck with tail lift (2015)

Featuring high quality production, audio and vision equipment, they are currently located in the East Midlands in the UK, but shipping is available. More details including technical specifications, notices to purchasers and conditions of sale are available on Hickman Shearer’s website.

Viewing is by appointment. Contact Luke Umansky at Hickman Shearer on +44 (0)7794 657481 or email lumansky@hickman-shearer.co.uk.