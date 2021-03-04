Creature NFX Workshop can build anything and have 33 years of experience, projects

and multiple international awards to prove it.

Company director / owner Paul Trefry established the company in 1987

with a passion for model making and animatronics, and is still today

‘on the tools’.

This dedication and experience are undeniable and has earned

Creature Nfx Workshop an international reputation for quality workmanship and the reliability to deliver clients the best job with the best service.

Specialising in animatronics, creature & animals costumes, prop & model making, puppets & puppeteering and stunt dummies; their clientele extends around the globe and across the arts from Film, Print & TV, to live productions and museum exhibitions.

Their marine animatronics are renowned worldwide featuring in Disney’s documentary ‘Ocean’s’, Angelina Jolie’s feature film ‘Unbroken’ and The Australian National Museum.

They have also collaborated with directors James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann & Dr. George Miller and on numerous local TV drama productions.

Creature NFX are problem solvers. Whatever the brief, they deliver a solution with stress-free confidence. They are creative and innovative, yet there’s no smoke and mirrors required with this special effects team.

In an industry where you are only ever as good as your last job, Creature Nfx Workshop continues to grow, develop and push creative boundaries.

Trefry, however, hasn’t outgrown the ability to enjoy and still be excited by his craft.

And while all work is guaranteed, so is the creative licence to always have fun on the job.

So, if you have a project, an idea or a brief that you want to bring to life, above and beyond your creative expectations, Creative Nfx Workshop will never disappoint… with no smoke and mirrors required.

Contact details:

Mobile: 0409 318 691

Email: Paul@cfxworkshop.com

Website: www.cfxworkshop.com

Linked in: Paul Trefry