Michelin star trained chef Analiese Gregory is taking the biggest risk of her life – leaving her high-flying restaurant career for a century old cottage at the bottom of the world in Tasmania. Here, she strives to forge a new life for herself, learning to hunt, fish, forage and live seasonally, closer to nature.

A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking with Analiese Gregory is a a Southern Pictures and Broken Yellow Production for SBS and premieres November 18 at 8.30pm on SBS Food.