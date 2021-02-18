Dear reader,

You may be aware that Facebook has removed a number of news sites, including Inside Film and The IF Production Book, from showing up in your feed.

Why is this important? It’s important because Facebook has demonstrated that it does not care about content ownership or copyright.

Facebook’s decision means we can no longer share our news articles with the thousands of people who follow our pages.

However, these recent changes do not affect our other social media platforms and I’d urge you to engage with us instead on LinkedIn and Twitter, subscribe to our newsletter and bookmark this website, www.if.com.au.

Facebook’s decision will not adversely impact what we do, but it will impact the stories that we amplify – usually about your projects and productions. But we’ll find a solution. We always do. Thank you for valuing what we do.

Best regards,

Mark Kuban

Group Publisher