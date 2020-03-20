A message on our coverage during COVID-19

I’d like to take this opportunity to address the coverage you’re currently seeing and will most likely continue to see across IF’s website, newsletters and magazine in the near future.

The spread of COVID-19 has already had a heavy impact on both the local and global screen industry, including production, distribution, exhibition, markets and festivals. This an unprecedented challenge, and we understand this is likely just the beginning.

Advertisement

In addition to our usual coverage, our priority is on sharing the most up-to-date developments on COVID-19’s impacts on the sector, as well as spotlighting how businesses and individual practitioners are navigating this environment.

We know that as an independent publication, we have a crucial role to play in providing reliable, accurate and comprehensive news and analysis that can help the industry to weather this period. We also want to share stories of innovation and hope; this is a creative industry that will no doubt come up with creative solutions to get through this time.

To do this, we want to hear from you. Your experiences could prove invaluable to others in the sector. We are all in this together.

In the meantime, you can support us in supporting you by signing up to our newsletters, subscribing to our magazine, or contacting us with your stories.

You can find us at publicity@if.com.au or email me directly at jkeast@if.com.au.

Thank you for your continued support.

Jackie Keast

IF Editor

.