Created and written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker, and directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren, this very Australian comedy is not your typical cliché Christmas movie. A Sunburnt Christmas is a wild, hilarious and heartfelt story about a single mum and her kids doing it tough on their outback farm until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.

Starring Daniel Henshall, Lena Nankivell, Eaden McGuinness, Tatiana Goode, Sullivan Stapleton, Ling Cooper Tang, the Every Cloud Productions and Highview Productions film premieres on Stan December 11.