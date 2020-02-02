AACTA and Screenworks team for pitching comp

AACTA will hold a live pitching competition at Screenworks’ 2020 Business of Producing seminar in March, with the call out for feature film ideas inspired by Australia’s regional landscapes.

Put on with the support of the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG), the brief is for story concept in which a regional setting lends itself as a central character.

Up to five finalists will be selected for the comp, with the winner to receive industry connection opportunities through the AWG’s Pathway program; script development from Emma Jensen (I Am Woman, Mary Shelley); feedback and ongoing guidance from the judging panel; a three-day pass to all sessions at the Screenworks’ seminar; AACTA, Screenworks, and AWG annual memberships and two tickets to the 2020 AACTA Awards.

The judging panel will consist of:

Producer Michele Bennett (Judy & Punch, Chopper, Mr Inbetween)

Every Cloud Productions creative director and co-founder Deb Cox (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Seachange)

SBS acting head of scripted and former Adelaide Film Festival CEO/creative director Amanda Duthie

Managing director Umbrella Entertainment/executive producer Jeff Harrison

AACTA encourages all with an original idea to enter, particularly from creators and teams from regional, diverse and under-represented backgrounds. Entry is $60 for applicants in metropolitan areas and $40 for applicants in regional areas (as defined on the AACTA Pitch Entry page).

Entry requirements include a title, logline, half page description of the regional area in which the film is set, one page treatment or synopsis, the first five pages of the screenplay and résumé of the writer/writers.

“Screenworks are delighted to partner with AACTA in order to bring stories set in regional Australia in front of a discerning panel of industry decision makers,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“Screenworks purpose is to support practitioners from regional, rural and remote Australia and connect them with industry opportunity and we believe this opportunity has the potential to launch projects and progress careers.”

AWG professional development manager Susie Hamilton said: “With domestic and international demand for unique content stronger than ever, AACTA Pitch is a fantastic opportunity for Australian screenwriters and creatives to showcase their talent through the distinctive lens of Australia’s rich landscapes.

“The Australian Writers’ Guild is delighted to support AACTA and Screenworks with this exciting initiative, building on the incredible work Screenworks does throughout regional Australia to give voice to our many outstanding creatives.”

Entries close at 5pm AEDT on March 9. More info here.

