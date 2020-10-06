AACTA launches audience awards

‘Lion’. (Photo: Mark Rogers)

What’s your favourite Australian film of the last decade?

That’s one of the questions AACTA is putting to the general public over the coming week as voting opens for its new Audience Choice Awards.

In contention for the film award are: Peter Rabbit, Red Dog, The Sapphires, The Great Gatsby, The Water Diviner, The Dressmaker, Lion, Ride Like A Girl and Mad Max: Fury Road.

While many of those nominated correspond to the Academy’s own ‘Best Film’ winners over the past 10 years, there are some notable exclusions – 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, 2018’s Sweet Country and 2019’s The Nightingale.

The Favourite TV Drama of The Decade category sees each broadcaster score two nods – bar SBS, who were snubbed. They include 10’s Offspring and Neighbours, ABC’s Mystery Road and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Foxtel’s Top of the Lake and Wentworth, Seven’s Molly and Home and Away, and Nine’s Love Child and Doctor Doctor.

Up for Favourite Actor of the Decade are Sarah Snook, Asher Keddie, Bryan Brown, Claudia Karvan, Rodger Corser, Aaron Pedersen, Deborah Mailman, Marta Dusseldorp, Damon Herriman, and Essie Davis.

The category is separate from the ‘Favourite Global Star of the Decade’ category, for which Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Margot Robbie and Jacki Weaver are nominated.

Vying for Favourite Comedy Performer are Hamish Blake and Andy Lee, Tom Gleeson, Wil Anderson, Hannah Gadsby, Nazeem Hussain, Steven Oliver, Dave Hughes, Julia Morris, Celia Pacquola and Celeste Barber.

Every short nominated for an AACTA over the last 10 years will be up for the ‘Short of the Decade’ award, with each currently up on the academy’s website for people to watch and consider.

Audiences will also get to vote on their favourite TV moment across scripted, news, reality and sport, as well as their favourite reality TV contestant.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “AACTA is celebrating its 10th year and with COVID-19 restrictions to navigate 2020 has presented us with an opportune time to take a look back on all we have achieved locally and overseas across the last decade. Our homegrown stars have prolific careers and entertain billions across the globe. Our local screen industry grows from strength to strength with Australian stories across multiple genres entertaining and informing millions at home every week. The AACTA Audience Choice Awards is the perfect initiative to engage with those watching so they can have their say on what they think the highlights of the last 10 years are.”

Voting for the awards will close this weekend, October 11 – vote here. The top five nominees in each category will then be announced in late November, ahead of the awards broadcast on Seven December 2.

The shorts awards will be presented separately at AACTA’s Shorts + Web Fest November 28. Voting for this award closes Sunday October 18.

Full list of nominees:

FAVOURITE GLOBAL STAR OF THE DECADE

Cate Blanchett

Rose Byrne

Russell Crowe

Joel Edgerton

Chris Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman

Nicole Kidman

Ben Mendelsohn

Margot Robbie

Jacki Weaver

FAVOURITE TV CONTESTANT OF THE DECADE

Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef, 10

Dami Im, The X Factor, Channel Seven, Dancing with the Stars, 10, Eurovision, SBS

Sam Frost, The Bachelor, 10

Steve Flood and Will Stewart, MKR, Channel 7

Chrissie Swan, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, 10

Sophie Monk, The Bachelorette, 10

Olivia Vivian, Ninja Warrior, Nine Network

Jules and Cam, MAFS, Nine Network

Josh and Elise, The Block, Nine Network

Angela Clancy, Big Brother, Channel 7

FAVOURITE COMEDY PERFORMER OF THE DECADE

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee

Tom Gleeson

Wil Anderson

Hannah Gadsby

Nazeem Hussain

Steven Oliver

Dave Hughes

Julia Morris

Celia Pacquola

Celeste Barber

FAVOURITE TV ACTOR OF THE DECADE

Sarah Snook

Asher Keddie

Bryan Brown

Claudia Karvan

Rodger Corser

Aaron Pedersen

Deborah Mailman

Marta Dusseldorp

Damon Herriman

Essie Davis

FAVOURITE AUSTRALIAN FILM OF THE DECADE

Peter Rabbit

Red Dog

The Sapphires

The Great Gatsby

The Babadook

The Water Diviner

The Dressmaker

Lion

Ride Like a Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

FAVOURITE AUSTRALIAN TV DRAMA

Offspring, 10

Neighbours, 10

Mystery Road, ABC TV

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, ABC TV

Top of the Lake, Foxtel

Wentworth, Foxtel

Molly, Channel 7

Love Child, Nine Network

Doctor Doctor, Nine Network

Home and Away, Channel 7

FAVOURITE TV MOMENT

Scripted

Offspring, Patrick Dying, 2013, 10

Wentworth, “The Freak Buried Alive”, 2018, Foxtel

Please Like Me, Josh Finding His Mother Dead, 2017, ABC TV

News

Thailand Cave Rescue, 2018

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott Eating An Onion, 2015

Reality

The Honey Badger Not Choosing A Partner, The Bachelor, 2018, 10

Dan and Steph Win, MKR, 2013, Channel 7

Ines and Sam Affair, MAFS, 2019, Nine Network

Sport

Mick Fanning Punching a Shark, 2015

Adam Goodes War Cry Dance, 2015

