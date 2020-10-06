AACTA launches audience awards
‘Lion’. (Photo: Mark Rogers)
What’s your favourite Australian film of the last decade?
That’s one of the questions AACTA is putting to the general public over the coming week as voting opens for its new Audience Choice Awards.
In contention for the film award are: Peter Rabbit, Red Dog, The Sapphires, The Great Gatsby, The Water Diviner, The Dressmaker, Lion, Ride Like A Girl and Mad Max: Fury Road.
While many of those nominated correspond to the Academy’s own ‘Best Film’ winners over the past 10 years, there are some notable exclusions – 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, 2018’s Sweet Country and 2019’s The Nightingale.
The Favourite TV Drama of The Decade category sees each broadcaster score two nods – bar SBS, who were snubbed. They include 10’s Offspring and Neighbours, ABC’s Mystery Road and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Foxtel’s Top of the Lake and Wentworth, Seven’s Molly and Home and Away, and Nine’s Love Child and Doctor Doctor.
Up for Favourite Actor of the Decade are Sarah Snook, Asher Keddie, Bryan Brown, Claudia Karvan, Rodger Corser, Aaron Pedersen, Deborah Mailman, Marta Dusseldorp, Damon Herriman, and Essie Davis.
The category is separate from the ‘Favourite Global Star of the Decade’ category, for which Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Margot Robbie and Jacki Weaver are nominated.
Vying for Favourite Comedy Performer are Hamish Blake and Andy Lee, Tom Gleeson, Wil Anderson, Hannah Gadsby, Nazeem Hussain, Steven Oliver, Dave Hughes, Julia Morris, Celia Pacquola and Celeste Barber.
Every short nominated for an AACTA over the last 10 years will be up for the ‘Short of the Decade’ award, with each currently up on the academy’s website for people to watch and consider.
Audiences will also get to vote on their favourite TV moment across scripted, news, reality and sport, as well as their favourite reality TV contestant.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “AACTA is celebrating its 10th year and with COVID-19 restrictions to navigate 2020 has presented us with an opportune time to take a look back on all we have achieved locally and overseas across the last decade. Our homegrown stars have prolific careers and entertain billions across the globe. Our local screen industry grows from strength to strength with Australian stories across multiple genres entertaining and informing millions at home every week. The AACTA Audience Choice Awards is the perfect initiative to engage with those watching so they can have their say on what they think the highlights of the last 10 years are.”
Voting for the awards will close this weekend, October 11 – vote here. The top five nominees in each category will then be announced in late November, ahead of the awards broadcast on Seven December 2.
The shorts awards will be presented separately at AACTA’s Shorts + Web Fest November 28. Voting for this award closes Sunday October 18.
Full list of nominees:
FAVOURITE GLOBAL STAR OF THE DECADE
Cate Blanchett
Rose Byrne
Russell Crowe
Joel Edgerton
Chris Hemsworth
Hugh Jackman
Nicole Kidman
Ben Mendelsohn
Margot Robbie
Jacki Weaver
FAVOURITE TV CONTESTANT OF THE DECADE
Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef, 10
Dami Im, The X Factor, Channel Seven, Dancing with the Stars, 10, Eurovision, SBS
Sam Frost, The Bachelor, 10
Steve Flood and Will Stewart, MKR, Channel 7
Chrissie Swan, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, 10
Sophie Monk, The Bachelorette, 10
Olivia Vivian, Ninja Warrior, Nine Network
Jules and Cam, MAFS, Nine Network
Josh and Elise, The Block, Nine Network
Angela Clancy, Big Brother, Channel 7
FAVOURITE COMEDY PERFORMER OF THE DECADE
Hamish Blake and Andy Lee
Tom Gleeson
Wil Anderson
Hannah Gadsby
Nazeem Hussain
Steven Oliver
Dave Hughes
Julia Morris
Celia Pacquola
Celeste Barber
FAVOURITE TV ACTOR OF THE DECADE
Sarah Snook
Asher Keddie
Bryan Brown
Claudia Karvan
Rodger Corser
Aaron Pedersen
Deborah Mailman
Marta Dusseldorp
Damon Herriman
Essie Davis
FAVOURITE AUSTRALIAN FILM OF THE DECADE
Peter Rabbit
Red Dog
The Sapphires
The Great Gatsby
The Babadook
The Water Diviner
The Dressmaker
Lion
Ride Like a Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
FAVOURITE AUSTRALIAN TV DRAMA
Offspring, 10
Neighbours, 10
Mystery Road, ABC TV
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, ABC TV
Top of the Lake, Foxtel
Wentworth, Foxtel
Molly, Channel 7
Love Child, Nine Network
Doctor Doctor, Nine Network
Home and Away, Channel 7
FAVOURITE TV MOMENT
Scripted
Offspring, Patrick Dying, 2013, 10
Wentworth, “The Freak Buried Alive”, 2018, Foxtel
Please Like Me, Josh Finding His Mother Dead, 2017, ABC TV
News
Thailand Cave Rescue, 2018
The Prime Minister Tony Abbott Eating An Onion, 2015
Reality
The Honey Badger Not Choosing A Partner, The Bachelor, 2018, 10
Dan and Steph Win, MKR, 2013, Channel 7
Ines and Sam Affair, MAFS, 2019, Nine Network
Sport
Mick Fanning Punching a Shark, 2015
Adam Goodes War Cry Dance, 2015
