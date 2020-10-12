AACTA launches streaming service in China

‘Robbie Hood’ features on AACTA’s Access Australia platform in China.

AACTA has launched a free streaming service exclusively for the Chinese market, featuring Australian short films, web series and industry interviews.

Dubbed ‘Access Australia’ the platform includes Oscar-winning shorts The Lost Thing by Shaun Tan and Harvie Krumpet by Adam Elliot, Dylan River’s SBS-commissioned web series Robbie Hood, Adele Vuko and Christiaan Van Vuuren’s Canneseries award-winning comedy Over and Out, and early works from directors David Michôd, Wayne Blair and Cate Shortland.

At present it boasts 30 short films, three web series and 60 interviews with film and television celebrities from Australia, Hollywood and China, with more content to be added regularly.

It also features a variety of ‘before and after’ VFX sequences by Australian studios on blockbusters including Captain Marvel, The Great Gatsby, X-Men and Ironman, and Zhang Yimou’s Shadow.

The platform forms part of AACTA’s International Engagement Programs, which has attempted to extend the Academy’s reach into the world’s top three markets – the US, China and India – over the last nine years, while also developing new international audiences for Australian screen content and sparking industry connections and collaborations.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella: “Access Australia provides outstanding new content for China, and promotes Australia’s screen industry in one of the world’s biggest screen markets. With China also being one of Australia’s biggest visitation markets, Access Australia also promotes Australian culture and visitor experiences, using the power of screen to spark business, education and visitation for Australia and Sydney, home of the AACTA Awards, for the future.”

Access Australia is now available for free in China on the bilibili platform.

