AACTA partners with Monster Pictures for genre film pitch competition

AACTA, in partnership with Monster Pictures, is calling out for horror and genre feature film ideas based on the theme of isolation for a new development initiative and pitch competition.

The winner of the competition will receive $10,000 in development funds, an Australian theatrical distribution agreement with Monster Pictures Distribribution and a ticket to the 2020 AACTA Awards in December.

The call out is for original concepts based around any kind of isolation – physical, societal or psychological – and ideas must work effectively with minimal locations, small casts and low costs.

Projects that demonstrate the following are likely to be the most successful:

New, creative and unique ways to engage audiences;

Strong characters that resonate with audiences;

Concise stories demonstrating clear, dramatic tension;

Ideas that bend genres and break new ground.

A shortlist of 20 projects will be determined by a judging panel comprised of established producers, distributors and film financiers including Chris Brown, and Toby Louie and Nicholas Levene from Fairvale Entertainment, as well as representatives from Monster Pictures and AACTA. The shortlisted projects will then be required to submit materials demonstrating their ability to develop the film and identify the market potential, while working within a defined budget.

From there, up to eight finalists will be selected to pitch their concept at a live event in Sydney during AACTA Awards festivities in early December.

“This new venture with AACTA is a truly unique and exciting project,” said director of Monster Pictures Grant Hardie.

“We look forward to discovering a high quality, high concept, character-driven film that we can take to audiences around the world.”

AFI | AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The challenges of the past few months have seen many Australians turn to their screens to stay connected, making original and engaging content more important than ever.

“Australia excels in its productions and the talent behind them when it comes to horror and genre. We are very pleased to be partnering with Monster Pictures, providing the opportunity for our emerging creators to develop and ideally produce a feature film. This initiative also allows entrants to present their fresh and exciting ideas to some of our industry’s key distributors and producers, learning how to effectively take their project to market while building a valuable network and honing vitally important pitching skills.”

Entry is $70 for AACTA members; $95 for non-members. Apply here.

.