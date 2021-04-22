Alex Lee and Craig Reucassel will feature in a new ABC quiz show set to air Wednesdays.

Hosted by Lee with Reucassel as a regular team member, Wrapsheet’s Win The Week will pair everyday Australians with celebrities in a test of news knowledge and loyalty.

Questions will cover anything from the preceding week’s news, including politics, world events, sport, celebrity gossip, and viral videos on social media.

Each half-hour episode will see three teams of two players go head-to-head over four rounds, with each team comprising an everyday Aussie as Team Captain and a celebrity who will both need to work together to win.

But team loyalties will be put to the test at the end of each round with a dramatic “Stay or Betray” choice – one team captain must decide whether to stay with their celeb teammate or to betray them and swap to a different celeb from another team in order to Win the Week.

Scott Abbot and Craig Reucassel executive producing alongside ABC executive producer Rachel Millar.

ABC head of entertainment Nick Hayden said the show was a “fantastic addition” to the network’s Wednesday line-up.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex Lee back on ABC screens. Craig on the other hand sleeps in the building, I think,” he said.

“One day he just wandered onto the Win The Week set so we left him there.“