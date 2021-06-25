The ABC has updated its head of arts role, naming producer and director Edwina Throsby as managing editor of arts.

The position incorporates the responsibility for digital content that was part of the head of arts role but also includes overseeing arts content from across the ABC and building partnerships with arts institutions, as well as leading the creative and editorial execution of ABC TV Plus’ new dedicated weekly arts program Art Works.

It marks a return to the ABC for Throsby, who was series producer of Big Ideas from 2008-10 and worked as a producer on programs such as Sunday Afternoon Arts, Q+A, Four Corners, and Media Watch.

Since then, she spent time as head of curation for TEDxSydney, where she devised and oversaw the artistic and creative vision for the annual talks and culture festival.

Throsby also ran Chequerboard Productions from 2002-17, working across multiple film and media projects.

Her titles as a documentary film director, from 1999-2012, include Creative Minds: Bill Henson, Opera Australia Jubilee, Loaded Brush, and Dance Like Your Old Man.

She joins the broadcaster from the Sydney Opera House, where she was head of talks, a role in which she was responsible for programming and delivering a slate of events, such as the major international festivals All About Women and Antidote.

Throsby said she was “immensely proud” to be joining the ABC.

“It’s hugely exciting to be returning to the ABC to take up this role,” she said.

“Despite challenging times for the arts, Australian artists continue to flourish, creating work that critiques and defines our culture.

“I believe that our public broadcaster has an essential role to play in this thriving arts ecology; reflecting, communicating, and amplifying the works and stories of artists and creators from all backgrounds and creative fields.”

The ABC has outlined a renewed emphasis on the arts in 2021, launching Art Works and supporting new and upcoming arts documentaries and series, such as Finding the Archibald, Going Country, Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, Step Into Paradise, I’m Wanita and My Name is Gulpilil.

ABC factual and culture head Jennifer Collins said Throsby’s expertise in producing, directing, and curating content would enhance the ABC’s arts coverage for all Australians.

“Edwina has the vision, the experience, and the passion to support and shape the creation of arts content across the ABC,” she said.

“Her track record in building partnerships and delivering content to audiences across all platforms, including digital, is impressive and invaluable for the ABC at this time.”

Throsby will join the ABC on August 9.