The young stars of ABC ME comedy-action series Parent Up have been unveiled as production gets underway in Sydney.

The story follows Yu Na and Min Park, two siblings that crave more excitement in their lives but get more than they bargained for when they discover their once unremarkable parents are actually international spies and have disappeared in suspicious circumstances.

Newcomers Hannah Kim and Ocean Lim will star as Yu Na and Min, respectively, with Lulu Quirk, George Holahan-Cantwell, Alex Kis, and Eduard Geyl on board as their group of friends that unwittingly get caught up in the action.

Danny Kim, Julia Yon, and Nicholas Hope will also star.

Justine Flynn created the 10-part series, which she wrote with Tiffany Zehnal, Tristram Baumber, Michelle Lim Davidson, Melissa Lee Speyer, Undi Lee, David Park, Alice McCredie-Dando, Sophia Cheung, and Hyun Lee.

The series is produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford of Aquarius Films, who worked with Flynn on The Unlisted, in association with Buster Productions.

Directing alongside Flynn will be Nicholas Verso, Chase Lee, Darlene Johnson, Hyun Lee and Neil Sharma.

Flynn said she was looking forward to bringing the show to life.

“I am very excited to be making this series with such a fantastic team,” she said.

“Hoping the kids of Australia get a good belly laugh out of each episode.”

ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said the show struck a “totally awesome balance” between comedy and spy action.

“Shot in Sydney, and introducing a dynamic, new, culturally-diverse cast that speaks directly to our multicultural ABC ME audience, we believe that Parent Up will be a massive hit with our audience,” she said.

Screen Australia, Screen NSW, and Cutting Edge have invested in the project, and ABC Commercial holds worldwide distribution rights.