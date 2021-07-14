More tough questions and honest answers are being sought for the seventh season of the ABC’s You Can’t Ask That, currently in production.

The most successful ABC format ever, You Can’t Ask That aims to confront prejudice and discrimination by offering insights into the lives of Australians who live with judgement and scrutiny. Questions are submitted anonymously online, with interviewees given the opportunity to answer in their own words, adding fresh perspectives to subjects often dismissed.

This year’s topics include dementia, bogans, juvenile detention, gay men, porn performers, heroin users, models, postnatal depression, wrongly incarcerated, prescription drug addicts, Jewish, and adopted.

More than 10,000 Australians have had their questions asked on the program across its past six seasons, receiving answers from 427 relevant respondents.

Director and producer Kirk Docker said the public input made the show what it was.

“People often ask if we make the questions up ourselves, but honestly we could never be that clever,” he said.

“The blunter and more offensive the question, the more fun people have answering them.

“Because they’ve generally heard them all before – either whispered behind their back or yelled from a passing car – but it’s rare they get to answer them on their own terms.”

Anyone who would like to be part of the show, either as a questioner or interviewee, can find out more information here.