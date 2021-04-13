The six young stars at the centre of Brindle Films’ adventure drama MaveriX have been revealed as production on the ten-part series commences in Alice Springs for the ABC and Netflix.

Set in the world of motocross, the children’s series follows a group of junior riders that make up the first intake of the MaveriX Academy.

Darcy Tadich, Tatiana Goode, Sam Winspear-Schillings, Tdjiirm McGuire, Sebastian Tang, and Charlotte Maggi play gifted individual riders that spend six weeks over the summer holidays in the challenging, yet beautiful, environments of central Australia.

The cast also includes Jane Harber and Rohan Nichol.

MaveriX is produced by Brindle Films’ Rachel Clements and Trisha Morton-Thomas – who collaborated on Finke: There and Back – and is written by Sam Meikle, Fin Edquist, Michelle Offen, Kelly Schilling and Sarinah Masukor.

Bernadette O’Mahony and Mary-Ellen Mullane are executive producers, alongside creators Clements, Meikle and Isaac Elliott, who will also direct with Ian Watson and Geoff Bennett.

Filming will take place in and around Alice Springs over the next few months and air on ABC ME in 2022. Netflix will screen the series outside of Australia.

The NT Government has invested a record $1.5 million into the series via Screen Territory, with major production investment coming via Screen Australia, in association with the ABC and support from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation and the South Australian Film Corporation.