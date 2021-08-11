The ABC Children’s team has launched a new initiative designed to expand dialogue with emerging and mid-career practitioners.

Every fortnight, development executives Amanda Isdale and Michael Drake intend to meet with Australian filmmakers across the spectrum, including producers, writers, animators and creators.

The free 30-minute one-on-one sessions, dubbed ‘Chat With ABC Children’s, are an opportunity not only to pitch an idea but to also ask the team about any topic, including ABC’s commissioning priorities. Seasoned practitioners may also apply.

“Chat with ABC Children’s’ is a way for emerging and mid-career practitioners to gain productive face time with the ABC Children’s commissioning team,” said ABC Children’s head Libbie Doherty.

“In speaking with younger and new filmmakers, it became clear that there was not a direct path to engage with us, so we were determined to open up an avenue to facilitate conversations and share information on our creative priorities.“

“ABC Children’s is committed to fresh and bold stories that reflect the lived experience of Australian children, spark their imaginations and take them on epic adventures. To discover and develop new voices, we need to create avenues for filmmakers to bring those stories and perspectives to us.

“‘Chat with ABC Children’s’ is a way of making sure young filmmakers get the chance to establish a relationship with the ABC as they seek to build their careers, and work towards bringing their own stories to our screens.”

Chats with ABC Children’s will be held every fortnight from Friday 13 August. If you’re interested in more information or to book a session, email Submissions.Childrens@abc.net.au with the subject line ‘Chat with ABC Children’s’.