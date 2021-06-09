ABC has commissioned four-part investigative crime series The Family Court Murders, to be helmed by Walkley-winning journalist Debi Marshall.

Produced by Media Stockade and Said and Done Production, the series will cover the series of shootings and bombings conducted by Leonard Warwick, dubbed the Family Court Murderer, between 1980 and 1985.

Sparked by a custody feud with his ex-wife, the newly established Family Court system along with many others, became his targets. Despite a mounting body of evidence against him, Warwick was able to elude persecution for decades.

Fascinated by the case Marshall spent years delving into the life of Warwick slowly piecing together the puzzle of who he is and of his crimes, culminating in book ‘The Family Court Murders’.

Last year, thanks in part to Marshall’s tenacity and persistence, Warwick was convicted for offences including multiple murders and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, many questions remain.

The series will follow Marshall as she sets out to piece together the final pieces to the puzzle through exclusive access to victims and their families, recreating events, and utilising the expertise of a forensic criminal profiler and researcher. The challenges facing the Family Court are also under investigation.

Marshall produces with Madeleine Hetherton-Miau and Rebecca Barry, while series director is Chris Thorburn. Mark Morrissey is the executive producer, and the ABC commissioning editor Stephen Oliver.

Flame Distribution will handle international sales. The Family Court Murders is expected to air on the ABC and ABC iview in 2022.