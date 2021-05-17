Louise Smith has been appointed to work within the ABC’s drama, entertainment, and Indigenous content division as an executive producer.

The producer has more than 20 years’ experience across features and TV, including the ABC telemovie Riot, Nash Edgerton’s The Square, and Tony McNamara’s The Rage in Placid Lake.

She was also an EP on Dance Academy: The Movie written by Samantha Strauss and directed by Jeffrey Walker.

More recently, Smith produced the 10-part drama series The End for Foxtel, Sky UK, and Showtime, which was created by Strauss.

She said she was drawn to the quality of the shows broadcast on the ABC.

“Working across the drama, comedy and Indigenous slate at our national broadcaster will allow me the opportunity tell world-class stories and collaborate with the best producers, writers and directors in Australia,” she said.

“I am excited for the chance to discover and develop diverse and emerging voices that we are yet to see on our screens.

“With the focus on ABC iview as a key ABC platform, I’m eager to see what bold adventures we can create within the scripted story space.”

ABC head of drama, entertainment, and Indigenous content Sally Riley said Smith’s wide-ranging experience across scripted production in drama and comedy would be an “incredible” addition to the team.

“Fresh from her outstanding series The End, Louise brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the role.”