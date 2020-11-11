A second season of ABC’s Superwog, the brainchild of brothers Theodore and Nathan Saidden, will begin shooting this week in Melbourne.

Produced by Superwog and Princess Pictures, the second instalment will dive further into Superwog’s volatile family as he and his dad chase their passions, test their friendships, fight relatives and butt heads with authorities.

The Saidden brothers have written and will star in all episodes, with Theodore to direct. They co-produce with Mike Cowap and Antje Kulpe. Executive producers are Emma Fitzsimons, Elia Eliades and Katherine Dale, with Todd Abbott and Andrew Gregory for the ABC.

Superwog‘s beginnings are viral YouTube skits. Google/Screen Australia then supported a TV pilot via their Skip Ahead initiative, which then led to the ABC ordering the first season.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Theo and Nathan,” Cowap said.

“Season one saw the talented brothers make the successful leap from short-form episodes to half hours, and huge audiences flocked to their energetic, fast-paced, culturally rich comedy. The fans have been demanding another season and we’re thrilled and honoured to reveal it’s happening!”

ABC head of comedy Abbott said: “Superwog is a phenomenon. It has struck a chord with an enormous audience by showing a version of the Australian experience that is rarely seen on screens.”

The second season has been backed by Screen Australia, Film Victoria and Screen NSW.