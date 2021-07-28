Wil Anderson and Jan Fran will front a new ABC quiz show set to air on Wednesdays.

Created by Anderson, Question Everything is set to provide audiences with the tools to understand everything they see, read or sometimes share without reading.

Helping the hosts ‘question everything’ each week will be a revolving panel of up-and-coming comedians with the occasional big name thrown in too.

The series is produced by CJZ, with Jess Cohen Cornelius as the series producer.

Wil Anderson, Polly Connolly, and Nick Murray are executive producing alongside ABC executive producer Rachel Millar and head of entertainment Nick Hayden.

Fran said she couldn’t wait to get started.

“Question Everything is our chance to take a microscope to all the misinformation that we are bombarded with every day to see where it starts and how it spreads,” she said.

“At least, that’s a rumour someone sent to me on WhatsApp.”

Anderson is also keen to get to the bottom of different subjects.

“I’m excited by the chance to showcase Australia’s best new comedy talent, and also make history as the first comedy news panel show on the ABC,” he said.

“Please don’t fact-check that.”

Question Everything will air Wednesdays at 8.30pm from August 18 on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Send in your fake news tips or stories to the Question Everything Tip Line – questioneverything@cjz.com.au