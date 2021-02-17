Through a new partnership with Bus Stop Films, the ABC will fund two 12-month placements for people with disability.

Dubbed the Pathways Strategy, participants will work with the ABC’s entertainment and specialist team, and with two production partners.

Participating production companies will also receive inclusive filmmaking training and support from Bus Stop Films.

ABC director entertainment and specialist Michael Carrington said: “We are delighted to work with Bus Stop Films in helping Australian production companies open their doors wider, by building career opportunities, skills and experience for people with a disability.

“In line with the ABC’s new diversity and inclusion commissioning guidelines, the Pathways Strategy will enable people with a disability to share their creativity and talent with our audience, bringing greater diversity and inclusion and outstanding content to Australian screens.”

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchet said: “The Pathways Strategy is about clearing away the barriers people with disability face in gaining work within the screen industry and allowing them to add their unique insights to both sides of the camera.

“The Pathways Strategy will enact critical change within the Australian screen industry and production companies. Bus Stop is thrilled to continue championing inclusive filmmaking through our partnership with the ABC and I can’t wait to see the strategy in action.”

Applications from production companies wanting to participate in the Pathways Strategy are open now and close on March 12. Applications from individuals with a disability are open from April 5 to 30.

