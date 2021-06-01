The ABC and First Nations Media Australia (FNMA) have announced a 12 month partnership aimed at amplifying Indigenous voices and stories in the media.

The collaboration will cover news gathering; festivals and events; and content co-production, seeing both organisations share knowledge and staff.

The announcement coincides with National Reconciliation Week, which runs until June 3.

ABC managing director David Anderson said both organisations had much to learn from each other.

“The sharing of skills around broadcast production, communications, and Indigenous storytelling will mean Australian audiences will have a much richer experience with access to a much broader range of Indigenous content in coming years,” he said.

“We have already started working on projects that include the mentoring of emerging Indigenous sports broadcasters and making available our emergency broadcast feeds to FNMA members.”

Other projects include a focus on Indigenous sport on ABC Digital Radio, and the provision of legal advice by ABC Legal through an arrangement with the Australian Pro Bono Centre, Anderson said.

The partnership with FNMA is part of the ABC’s commitment to its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which aims to create strategic partnerships and projects with Indigenous communities and peak bodies.

FNMA chair Naomi Moran said FNMA was pleased to see the ABC acting on the plan by supporting the community-controlled and independent First Nations media sector to share stories from the grassroots community.

“The First Nations media sector represents the voices of black Australia,” she said.

“We are responsible for truth-telling through our news and current affairs, and the authentic storytelling of our people and communities.

“Partnering with the ABC will further amplify and celebrate the work being undertaken by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander reporters and broadcasters across areas often overlooked by mainstream media.”

First Nations Media Australia is the national peak body for the First Nations media and communications industry.