The ABC has launched a First Nations Talent portal, inviting creatives and performers to fill in their details if they would like to become a potential contributor to ABC content.

The aim of the portal is to allow ABC creative teams to readily identify, employ and promote First Nations people for future ABC projects. Information collected will be stored in a centralised, secure internal ABC database which all content teams will have access to.

In addition to creatives, the ABC is also calling on academics, community spokespeople, peak body representatives and researchers to fill in their details.

On-air and behind-the-scenes opportunities are potentially available, including guest appearances, producing, reporting, backfill, acting and hosting.

ABC portal manager and Indigenous researcher Ebony Havnen said: “The First Nations Talent Portal is a valuable tool for content makers to find the right people for their projects. We’re diverse, dynamic people and we need better representation in all media.”

The portal supports the ABC’s Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan and Diversity Action Plan, and its launch tied to the Reconciliation Week theme of ‘more than a word, reconciliation takes action’.

ABC managing director David Anderson said: “First Nations talent continues to have an important role to play in bringing stories into the national conversation. The ABC has a commitment to create these opportunities and to reflect the cultural diversity and national identity of Australia.”

Last week, the ABC announced a 12-month partnership with First Nations Media Australia, and the talent portal provides people the option to share their information with FNMA members.

FNMA Chair, Naomi Moran said: “This is a positive step in acknowledging and recognising the place of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander spokespeople where Indigenous perspectives have needed to be heard across a range of topics. We are pleased to amplify those voices across First Nations media outlets. Working alongside the ABC to share resources and minimise double-handling from a talent perspective helps all of us concentrate on the work rather than the processes.”

View the portal and enter your details here.