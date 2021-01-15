The Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) is currently running an industry survey to get a greater snapshot of the camera workforce, covering off on topics such as career progression and diversity and inclusion.

The census has been designed and structured by Dr Amanda Coles and Professor Deb Verhoeven from Deakin University, together with an ACS working party.

All camera professionals are encouraged to participate, including assistants, freelancers, operators, camera crew and cinematographers – whether ACS members or not.

Delving into the quantity, type and quality of work currently available for those working in camera departments, questions cover off on career path, earnings and income, hiring processes, professional networks, training and professional development, and experiences of workplace bullying, harassment and discrimination. Individual responses are confidential and anonymous.

The findings will be delivered in a report to the ACS executive, with the aim of informing policy and practice for both the organisation itself and the production sector more broadly.

ACS national president Ron Johanson said: “The ACS passionately encourages all camera professionals to participate in this exceptional research facilitated by the team at Deakin University and thus help contribute to the history of cinematography in Australia and the world. The feedback and opinions provided will help inform and provide urgent insights into the important roles that camera professionals play in the Australian screen sector.”

The survey closes January 31. Participate here.