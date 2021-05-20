Eight ACT creatives from a variety of disciplines will receive support to reach the next level in their career after being announced as the recipients of this year’s ACT Screen Arts Fund.

Raqiyah Patel, James Foulds, Dan Jobson, Hannah De Feyter, Adele Chynoweth, Jacob Kilner, Greg Gould, and Julie McKay are at different stages of development with their respective projects, which range from a long-form interactive fiction game to a bilingual podcast series.

Part of the artsACT’s Arts Activities Funding program, the ACT Screen Arts Fund is administered by the Screen Canberra on behalf of artsACT and the ACT Government.

The fund focuses on projects that develop ACT-based screen artists, supporting all narrative screen art forms. including film, television, documentary, short film, VR, games, apps and digital media.

In announcing this year’s recipients, ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne reiterated the importance of nurturing Canberra screen artists.

“Screen arts is a crucial sector within our flourishing creative industries, and I look forward to the development outcomes from this round of funding,” she said.

“I’m delighted by the diversity of screen arts projects in this year’s round.

“It really demonstrates that artists development comes from many forms and that’s exactly why this fund exists.”

The complete list of recipients:

Raqiyah Patel

Amarantus – Develop and finalise the long-form interactive fiction game.

James Foulds

To participate in a 5-month long producer attachment with Arcadia and its associated partners, working directly for the veteran film and television producer, Lisa Shaunessy.

Dan Jobson

To create scripts and pitch assets to create a bilingual podcast series with and accompanying animated children’s TV series.

Hannah De Feyter

Red Stradivarius – To develop a visual concept for the feature film screenplay.

Adele Chynoweth

Under the guidance of Andrew Pike OAM, enable the transfer of skills and experience in undertaking social history research and creating public narratives to the new role of long-form documentary filmmaker.

Jacob Kilner

The Leftovers – To produce a pilot episode for the web series and writing mentorship.

Greg Gould

You Gotta Go – Production of short film.

Julie McKay

The Girl on Darling Beach – Work with an experienced writing mentor to address feedback before redrafting feature film.