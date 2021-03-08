The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) has supported six projects with development funding, totaling $187,178.

The latest slate is a mix of live-action and animated series, as well as one feature film, Pirate Size Productions’ The True Colour of A Little White Lie.

Billy Anchor Productions’ Out of This World received a second round of investment to take their project to a second stage of development.

“It is exciting to see the diversity of concepts being submitted with the child audience front and centre of the ideas, as well as creatives also now thinking about where a project will sit in the market and how audiences now view content. This past 12 months has seen an exciting mix of projects come into the ACTF and the bar well and truly raised,” says ACTF head of content Bernadette O’Mahony.

The projects to receive development funding to March are:



Applicant Project Details Amount Pirate Size Productions The True Colour of a Little White Lie Feature length drama $39,464 Ambience Entertainment and Tamarind Tree Pictures Barrumbi Kids Live action series $18,562 Billy Anchor Productions Out of This World Live action series2nd stage funding $27,902 Fremantle and 720 Creative Billie and Jack Live action series $31,000 Vishus Productions Owl Riders Animation series $46,250 Highly Spirited Eddie’s Lil’ Homies Animation series $24,000