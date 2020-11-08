In his new series Adam Liaw’s Roadtrip for Good, the cook, author and TV presenter visits bushfire-affected regions as they spring back to life. Over four episodes, Adam unearths some of the best food Australia has to offer, making mouth-watering Asian-inspired dishes with the produce he collects along the way. He meets with locals and discovers that these resilient communities are rebuilding and ready to welcome visitors back with open arms.

Adam Liaw’s Roadtrip for Good is produced by i8 Studio, and will premiere on SBS Food December 2, 8.30pm. The series is available after broadcast on SBS On Demand.