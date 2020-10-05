Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Addicted Australia’ (Trailer)
06 October, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
addicted-australia,
blackfella-films,
film-victoria,
sbs,
screen-australia
Related Stories
Victoria steals the show
Four shorts supported by NITV and Film Victoria’s Treaty initiative to screen on NITV for NAID
Bernadine Lim named head of documentary at Screen Australia
Screen Australia backs projects from Nakkiah Lui, Roache-Turner brothers
Mao’s Last Dancer
Most Popular
Government relaxes drama and children’s quotas, harmonises Producer Offsets
Film and documentary producers blast media reforms
Media reforms: The “death knell’ for features or a streaming-led resurgence?
Dan Ewing gets to play with ‘Love and Monsters’ in Hollywood debut
Jeffrey Walker and Uli Latukefu get ready to rumble in ‘Young Rock’
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter