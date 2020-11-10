More than 50% of the Awards won by female directors

The Australian Directors’ Guild announced the winners of the 2020 ADG Awards last month via a virtual ceremony hosted from Sydney.

The Awards were notable for the number of female directors to win ADG Awards – 10 of the 19 Awards were won by women, a reflection of the industry’s move towards gender parity.

Ben Lawrence has took out the Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget $1M or over) Award for Hearts & Bones.

Amongst the many female directors to be applauded this year, Josephine Mackerras won the ADG Award for Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget under $1M) for Alice, Maya Newell won Best Direction of a Documentary Feature for In My Blood It Runs, and Emma Freeman received the Award for Best Direction of a TV or SVOD Mini-Series for Stateless: Episode 3.

A record 202 entries were received in this year’s ADG Awards, up from 117 in 2019.

The Awards celebrate the outstanding work of Australian screen directors over the past year across 19 categories including film, television, online, music and advertising.

The ADG Awards recognise excellence in the craft and art of directing, as well as honouring individual contributions by Australian screen directors to the screen industry.