The 40th anniversary Australian Directors’ Guild Awards have moved from October to December, with a live, in-person event to be held at the Actor’s Centre in Sydney.

The guild has also introduced an additional submission period, which will allow entries to be made between September 27 and October 1.

Awards will be handed out across 20 categories, with the ADG encouraging new submissions in Best Direction in TV or SVOD Drama Serial Episode, Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Title, and Best Direction in an Animation Project.

Judging across the ADG Awards categories will take place in October, followed by the announcement of nominees in November.

ADG executive director Alaric McAusland said the event would be a fitting recognition of Australia’s directing talent.

“The Australian production industry deserves a celebration of our talent and resilience and the ADG Awards in this, our 40th year, will be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together to acknowledge the brilliant work of our directors and their creative collaborators,” he said.

The awards will be announced at a gala luncheon, which will also be live-streamed nationally and internationally.

A special 1st AD Award will be presented posthumously to JC Clabburn who passed away under tragic circumstances earlier this year.

Any ADG member can submit for the awards, with the judging panels drawn from the guild’s full members. The ADG also offers a discounted associate membership.

Find a full list of the 2021 award categories as well as information about eligibility criteria here. The ADG Awards will take place December 3.