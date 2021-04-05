To celebrate the 40 years since its inception, the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) will launch a series of mentoring sessions from some of its most high profile members, starting this week.

ADG-40 ‘First-Hand’ consists of 40 60-minute Zoom forums in a moderated Q&A format that will be held each Tuesday and Thursday from April 8.

Each ADG-40 ‘First-Hand’ webinar will be provided free-of-charge to ADG members across Australia and will include on-notice and ‘from the floor’ questions.

ADG strategy and development executive Ana Tiwary will moderate the forums, with president Samantha Lang to introduce the inaugural session mentor – ADG’s first president, Gillian Armstrong.

Armstrong said she was “delighted” to have the opportunity to “hopefully assist and inspire” the next generation of director members.

“It’s hard to believe it’s 40 years since a passionate and noisy group of us gathered around my kitchen table to form some sort of guild to protect Australian directors,” she said.

“I am delighted to be part of the upcoming ADG 40 mentoring webinars – First-Hand. So, get your questions ready.”

In addition to Armstrong, confirmed mentors so far for ADG-40 ‘First-Hand’ include: Rachel Perkins, Rolf de Heer, Samantha Lang, Corrie Chen, Emma Freeman, Ben Lawrence, Ana Kokkinos, Tom Zubrycki, Josephine Mackerras, Robert Connolly, Gracie Otto, Garth Davis, Jennifer Peedom, Jub Clerc, and Kriv Stenders.

Tiwary said the ADG was grateful to the “brilliant” directors that had come on board for the initiative.

“This program will act as a bridge between established ADG members and emerging directors, creating a pathway for knowledge transference and mentoring for the next generation of Australian directors,” she said.

ADG-40 ‘First-Hand’ is part of an expanded calendar of member events, workshops, and awards that is being held in conjunction with the guild’s 40th year.

Executive director Alaric McAusland said there would be an emphasis on linking newer members with their more experienced counterparts.

“After a year we’d much rather forget, our members are crying out to connect with each other to share their stories and celebrate our craft,” he said.

“A particular focus for us in this our anniversary year is new initiatives to inspire and develop our emerging members by connecting them with our celebrated established members.”

ADG-40 ‘First-Hand’ will begin Thursday, April 8 at 1pm. More detail here.