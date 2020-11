Created and directed by Thomas Meadmore, four-part true crime doco ‘After the Night’ delves into the unbelievable true story about one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers Eric Edgar Cooke, known as ‘The Night Caller,’ who terrorised and destroyed a local Australian community, murdering eight people and assaulting and attempting to kill many, many more.

Produced by Salon Pictures and EQ Media Group with support from Screen Australia. Stan will release the series November 29.