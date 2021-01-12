Having burned all his bridges in restaurants across Europe, volatile celebrity chef Easton West (Erik Thomson) finds himself with one more chance in a high-end Shanghai restaurant. But when opening night turns into a pig-slinging disaster, the subsequent social media tsunami washes Easton ashore in the Adelaide Hills.

Arriving like a pariah to a dysfunctional family he abandoned 30 years previously, he finds his outspoken 19-year-old pastry cook niece, Diana (Natalie Abbott), is the only person who shows any interest in his return. Diana represents everything he’s not – young, female and with her finger on the pulse – so Easton takes her under his wing in an effort to crawl his way back to relevance.

Together, Easton and Diana set off on their quest to create Australia’s next great restaurant. But with no money, an anger management problem, and a volatile family literally built upon the skeletons of the past, Easton West is going to find his comeback a little more difficult than he thought. Also starring are Rachel Griffiths, Wayne Blair, Susan Prior, Peter Carroll and Remy Hii.

A Closer Productions series, Aftertaste will premiere on the ABC and ABC iview February 3 at 9pm.