AFTRS is partnering with technology company Atlas Shorts for a new $10,000 scholarship designed to encourage creative excellence in screen storytelling.

Announced today, the Atlas Shorts Screen Excellence Scholarship will be awarded to one student commencing the Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production in 2022 to assist with their living expenses while studying at AFTRS.

The successful applicant will be chosen by a selection panel comprised of AFTRS staff and Atlas Shorts founder and CEO Karim Ford Sarhan.

“During these unprecedented times, we’re committed to creating new opportunities for independent filmmakers,” Sarhan said.

“The Atlas Shorts Screen Excellence Scholarship seeks to nurture outstanding, emerging creative voices who might not otherwise have adequate support to persist with their dreams as aspiring visual storytellers.

“We encourage applicants from all walks of life to apply.”

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the institution was delighted to work with Atlas Shorts in offering the scholarship.

“To inspire creativity and innovation, AFTRS encourages enrolments by students from diverse backgrounds,” she said.

“To help achieve this ambition, the school partners with the industry to offer scholarships that recognise excellence and assist with the costs associated with higher education.”

Applications for the scholarship are open until Monday, October 25. Find out more information on how to apply here.