AFTRS, Doc Society and AIDC launch pitch lab

Top (L-R): AIDC CEO Alice Burgin, Screen NSW head Grainne Brunsdon. Bottom: Good Pitch global director Malinda Wink and AFTRS head of documentary Richard Welch.

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), Doc Society and the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) have launched a training initiative for emerging filmmakers with a social impact project in development or production.

Advertisement

Entitled The New Perspectives Pitch Lab and put on in partnership with Screen NSW, the program will consist of five online coaching and development sessions and an online pitch event with mentors, including Malinda Wink, global director of Doc Society’s Good Pitch.

Participants will develop their project pitch in both group and individual sessions and pitch to an industry panel for feedback. The focus of the pitch training is to support participants to develop strategies and pathways for non-traditional access to audience and finance for projects that have potential for an impact campaign. Individuals or teams of two can participate in the pitch lab.

Applications are open to projects from across the non-fiction landscape – from observational, character-driven stories, to hybrid and essay films, to podcasts and series for television or online.

In particular, the call out is for “stories that offer a rare insight into the under-represented and overlooked; stories from those who see more than what’s shown in the common zeitgeist; stories that break barriers and explore nuance over polarity.” Stories that explore issues such as democracy, environment, economic and racial justice are strongly encouraged.

Wink said: “Doc Society is proud to partner with AFTRS and AIDC to offer the New Perspectives Pitch Lab to support emerging Australian story-tellers. The Lab forms part of Doc Society’s global work to support creative and strategic approaches to storytelling and impact. We believe that nurturing a diversity of perspectives will offer new insight into the complex issues that we face, and the solutions we propose to deliver social and environmental justice.”

One team will be selected for pitching opportunities at AIDC 2021, including two complimentary all-access passes.

Applications close October 30. Apply here.

.