AFTRS has received strong representation at CILECT CAPA Awards, with two of the school’s student films winning prizes.

CAPA is the Asia-Pacific Association of CILECT, the International Association of Film and Television Schools.

The winners of the CILECT Awards are chosen by the community of CILECT schools, which includes 180 institutions from 65 countries. Voting panels comprise students, professors and staff, amounting to hundreds of members on each panel.

Where is My Darling?, a 2020 capstone project of the AFTRS Master of Arts Screen, won the Best Film – Documentary in the CAPA regional section and was placed fifth worldwide. Sunnies, also from the 2020 Master of Arts Screen, was jointly awarded the CAPA Best Film – Fiction prize.

‘Sunnies’

Adam Finney wrote, directed and produced Where is My Darling?, which follows a charismatic homeless man who raises the money to personally deliver drinking water to the drought-stricken outback. Finney’s crew included fellow Master of Arts Screen students Cameron Dunlop (cinematographer), Nathan Turnbull (sound recordist and sound designer), James Taylor (editor) and Daniel O’Brien (music score), with Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production graduate Alfred Faber also credited as sound recordist.

Ismail Khan wrote and directed Sunnies, which centres on a troubled teen who decides to steal a pair of sunglasses from the local shops – an act that is later revealed to be part of a much bigger plan. The film was produced by Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production student Skye Leon. The Master of Arts Screen students in the crew include James Ward-Miller (cinematographer), Sean Doyle (sound recordist), Alexander Cox (sound recordist) and James Mountain (music score).

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood paid tribute to the creative teams, as well as the AFTRS staff who supported them.

“The CILECT Awards are highly competitive and recognise the very best in student filmmaking from film schools around the world,” she said.

“It’s an incredible achievement for AFTRS and its students to be awarded first prize in both the fiction and documentary categories.”