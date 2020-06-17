AIDC and Judith Neilson Institute launch $30,000 short film comp, ‘Asian Stories’

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) and the Judith Neilson Institute have launched a three minute-film competition, providing one filmmaking team $30,000 to make a short designed to showcase journalism in and about Asia.

Titled ‘Asian Stories’, the initiative is seeking a concept to be used to launch the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asia reporting initiative.

Advertisement

Through a filmic approach to Asian subjects, stories and themes, applications must reflect the idea that Asia has become a global leader economically, politically and increasingly culturally, and therefore, there is an important role for high-quality coverage of events and developments in Asia by journalists inside and outside the region.

The Judith Neilson Institute has provided a script that must be included in the treatment.

“The Asian Stories Three-Minute Film Competition is a truly contemporary initiative that we hope can inspire Australia’s documentary community during these rather difficult times,” said AIDC CEO and conference director Alice Burgin.

“Thanks to our wonderful partner the Judith Neilson Institute, this competition gives filmmakers from all backgrounds an opportunity to truly flex their creative muscles as they bring their own vision of Asia to life.”

Submitted concepts will be assessed by the Judith Neilson Institute with the winning applicant receiving $30,000 + GST for the complete production and delivery of the film (inclusive of any archive, talent and music rights).

The winning applicant will have approximately six weeks to complete the work once contracted with the exact date of delivery to be negotiated independently with the Judith Neilson Institute. The script, along with details around visual style, tone, audience and references can be found here.

Applications close July 8. For more information and to apply, go here.

.