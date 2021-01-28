The program for next month’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has been announced, with the online event to include a strong international presence.

Comprising more than 40 sessions across four days, the conference will feature contributions from a diverse range of speakers and decision-makers.

Among the highlights are keynotes from documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Taxi To the Dark Side, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Totally Under Control) and Netflix’s VP of documentary features Lisa Nishimura (Tiger King, Making A Murderer, 13th, Crip Camp).

There is also a global line-up of speakers, including David France (Welcome to Chechnya); Dick Johnson is Dead director Kirsten Johnson; managing director of Fremantle’s new unscripted television company, Naked, Fatima Salaria; Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson; two-time Emmy winning documentary creator Lynette Wallworth; artistic director and co-founder of the co-creation studio at MIT Open Documentary Lab, Katerina Cizek; and Studio Lambert’s creative director, Tim Harcourt (Gogglebox, The Circle).

Netflix VP of documentary features Lisa Nishimura.

AIDC CEO and conference director Alice Burgin, for whom the 2021 event will be her last, said the overarching theme was an acknowledgement of the current climate.

“AIDC recognises that we live in an urgent and tumultuous time,” she said.

“It is a time that demands we stand together as an industry and make some decisions for our future.

“Our theme, Moment of Truth, has allowed us to design a program around this concept, and asks our delegates to consider how action, sustainability, resistance, and truth can inform the world we want to live in, and the world we want to leave behind.”

In addition to its program of sessions, AIDC will also host more than 90 decision-makers from across the world, including representatives from Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, BBC, NHK, ABC, SBS, ESPN, Channel 4, PBS, Al Jazeera English, A24, CBC, Sundance Institute, Dogwoof, Cat&Docs, Madman Entertainment, Outlook, ARTE G.E.I.E, ACAST, DR, Doc Society, Audible, Spotify, Tribeca Film Festival, Hot Docs, and more.

AIDC 2021 will be held online February 28 to March 3. Click here for more information.