Alex White joins Causeway Films

Alex White.

Babyteeth producer Alex White has joined Causeway Films (The Babadook, The Nightingale, Buoyancy, Cargo) as a development producer.

Advertisement

White will work with company co-founders Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton to advance the company’s slate while it heads into simultaneous production on two feature films: Del Kathryn Barton’s drama Puff and Goran Stolevski’s supernatural You Won’t Be Alone.

Babyteeth is currently in cinemas after its world premiere in competition at Venice last year, where it received rave reviews. The bittersweet comedy directed by Shannon Murphy was White’s debut feature, following on from successful short films such as Trespass and Florence Has Left the Building. The producer spent years working alongside Jan Chapman (who EP’d Babyteeth), and was also the associate producer on Simon Stone’s The Daughter.

Other projects on the Causeway Films slate include Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me, due to go into production in early 2021, and it’s recently received development funding from Screen Australia for a range of projects including Dario Russo’s The Fox and Jon Bell’s The Moogai, with No Coincidence Media.

Ceyton and Jennings say: “We are so happy to have Alex join Causeway Films as development producer. Her track record of award winning shorts and most recently the success of her feature film Babyteeth has put Alex on the radar as a filmmaker with exceptional taste.”

White adds: “I am overjoyed to be joining Causeway Films. I have been a huge admirer of their films and commitment to supporting emerging talent and brave cinematic voices. I am excited to delve into their diverse and unique slate”.

.