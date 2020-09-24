Amanda Browne appointed Ausfilm director of US production

Amanda Browne.

Ausfilm has a new director of US production in Amanda Browne, to be based in the organisation’s Los Angeles office.

Browne, who starts in the role this week initially based in Sydney, succeeds Michelle Sandoval, who left Ausfilm in December after almost 11 years to join Technicolor’s VFX brands.

Reporting to Ausfilm executive vice president international production Erin Stam, Browne will work with both U.S. and local screen production clients, Ausfilm members and Aussie talent in order to positively influence the attraction of film, television and post, sound, music and visual effects production to Australia.

She will also deliver international production leads to Ausfilm members and coordinate with state agencies on location pitches for international clients.

Originally from Sydney, Browne has been working in Los Angeles for 10 years. Prior to her appointment, Browne was production executive for Air Bud Entertainment, working on projects such as the Pup Star film franchise and series Pup Academy.

She has also held roles Damminger Productions, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Definition Films in Australia.

Stam said: “Amanda brings to the table a fantastic energy, a diverse understanding of the U.S. entertainment industry combined with a fierce passion for supporting the Australian screen industry. We are thrilled Amanda has joined the team helping us to provide greater value to our clients, and members in this extremely busy and exciting time after the Australian Government’s recent announcement of a AU$400 million top-up to its Location Incentive.”

Browne said: “Being able to support the continued growth of the Australian industry through an organisation like Ausfilm is very exciting. Australia has proven technical and creative resources and talent and continues to deliver the highest quality production services on local and international projects and Ausfilm is unparallelled in connecting these services to the rest of the world. With a formidable team spearheaded by leaders like Erin and CEO, Kate Marks, I’m honoured to join Ausfilm and support its membership of 54 talented businesses and government screen agencies.”

