Amazon orders docu-reality series exploring Sydney’s real estate market

Gavin Rubenstein will be one of the real estate agents followed in Amazon’s new series. (Photo: Brook Rushton)

Production is underway in Sydney on Amazon Prime Video’s most recent local commission: a docu-reality series looking at Sydney’s highly competitive real estate market.

Advertisement

From Eureka Productions, the currently untitled series will follow the professional and personal lives of three agents: Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen, as they negotiate multi-million deals for high-end, luxury property with harbour views and beachfront backdrops.

The series will be filmed on location following COVID-Safe protocols, to be executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost and John Karabelas. The series was developed by Kentel and will be co-produced by EPs Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, it’s a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals. We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video on this premium production,” said Eureka co-CEO Culvenor.

“Sydney’s real estate sales continue to grow each year, and at the heart of these multi-million-dollar deals is the outstanding local

real estate agents. Amazon Prime Video is uniquely placed to share stories with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories, showcasing one of the world’s most stunning cities to a global audience, through the lens of our real estate dynamos.”

The series is the sixth Australian commission for Amazon, who since last year has ordered The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials, LOL: Last One Laughing with Rebel Wilson, drama Back to The Rafters and an untitled AFL docu-series project.

.