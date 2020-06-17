Amazon Prime Video orders AFL docuseries

The Eddie McGuire-chaired Jam TV Australia is set to produce a six-part docuseries on the AFL for Amazon Prime Video, marking the fifth Australian production for the streamer.

The series will follow Richmond president Peggy O’Neal, West Coast player Nic Naitanui, Gold Coast Suns head coach Stuart Dew, GWS Giants captain Stephen Coniglio, Carlton player Eddie Bettes and Adelaide captain Rory Slone as they take on the 2020 season, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The currently untitled project, to be directed and executive produced by Gil Marsden (Den of Martians), will launch exclusively on Prime Video in 2021 in Australia and in over 200 countries and territories.

“We are thrilled to be adding another Australian Amazon Original to our growing lineup for Prime members in Australia and around the world,” said Amazon Studios VP of international originals said James Farrell.

“We’ve been investing in Australian content for several years, and are excited to add to that momentum with this exciting project. Prime Video has commissioned four Amazon Original series in Australia since 2019, including The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia’s best comedians, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia with Rebel Wilson and the upcoming Back to The Rafters. We are looking forward to continuing our work with talented Australian producers and crew teams across the country to bring the AFL docu-series to our Prime members globally.”

AFL general manager, growth, digital and audience Darren Birch said: “Amazon Prime Video’s ability to tell stories and take fans behind the curtain is unprecedented in global sport and the AFL is proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our game to the world.

“We are facing unprecedented times in the history of our league, and to be able to document how it unfolds through the lens of some of our competition’s most influential and important figures will be something we look forward to bringing to life.”

