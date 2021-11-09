Apple TV users and Amazon Prime members will be able to access the AMC Networks slate via a new premium streaming bundle launched today.

Available for $8.99 per month, AMC+ features original series, such as revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris, stop-motion animated comedy Ultra City Smiths, as well as the upcoming dystopian drama Anna and Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher’s vampire thriller Firebite starring Yael Stone, Rob Collins and Callan Mulvey.

The service also offers full access to AMC Networks’ streaming services, Acorn TV and Shudder, at no additional cost.

Acorn TV houses Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christie’s Marple and Poirot, as well as originals Agatha Raisin, London Kills, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Queens of Mystery and My Life Is Murder, and new shows Dalgliesh and Whitstable Pearl, among others.

Shudder offers genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. Popular series include Creepshow, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Behind the Monsters and Slasher: Flesh and Blood, while there are also exclusive films Horror Noire, V/H/S/94, Seance, and Jakob’s Wife.

AMC+ general manager Courtney Thomasma said the bundle offered “thousands of hours” of acclaimed and award-winning series.

“With exclusive AMC+ Originals like The Beast Must Die, Ultra City Smiths, Firebite and Anna along with access to the incredible line-ups from Shudder and Acorn TV, the bundle brings thrilling, thought-provoking stories and iconic characters together through one subscription.

“We are excited to bring our slate of original programming directly to Australian audiences for the first time through Apple TV channels and Prime Video Channels.”

Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch AMC+ online or download titles offline via the Apple TV app. Eligible Prime members can sign up for a seven-day free trial via Prime Video Channels and will be able to watch AMC+ on all compatible Prime Video devices.