Andrew Traucki’s ‘Black Water: Abyss’ sells to North America

‘Black Water: Abyss’.

Screen Media has taken all North American rights to Black Water: Abyss, director Andrew Traucki’s sequel to his 2007 cult-horror Black Water.

The Queensland-shot survival thriller, starring Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden, Benjamin Hoetjes and Anthony J. Sharpe, will get a day-and-date release August 7.

Written by John Ridley and Sarah Smith, the plot revolves around a group of friends who explore a remote cave system deep in the forests of Northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As rising floodwaters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson, and Pam Collis are the producers, with the deal negotiated between Screen Media senior vice-president of global acquisitions Seth Needle and Mike Runagall, managing director at sales agent Altitude Film Sales.

Altitude started pre-sales at the European Film Market in 2018, sealing deals with more than 30 territories, and will be present at the virtual Marche du Film in June. The film has been supported by Screen Queensland.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Screen Media on board this visceral journey of tension, suspense and teeth,” said Kingston, who has recently partnered with Robertson to form production company Thrills & Spills.

“As a huge fan of the original film – and their other nerve-wracking Aussie ‘creature features ’– I’m excited Screen Media can be part of the clever and well-executed thrill ride that is Black Water: Abyss,” said Screen Media’s Needle.

Black Water: Abyss will be distributed locally by R & R Films.

