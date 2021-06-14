Andy Lee will host a new one-hour weekly comedy panel show for Nine, dubbed a “reverse Gogglebox.”

In The Hundred, 100 Australians from all around the country will join Lee and his guest panellists via a giant 27-square metre screen.

Handpicked to represent the makeup of Australia, the group will be polled live and give stories behind the statistics on questions ranging from how many Australians have had plastic surgery to how many have never seen the ocean.

Each week, comedians and celebrities will battle it out to prove who really knows Australia best.

The show is being directed by Randall Churchill.

Lee, who created the concept with Screentime Australia said: “Gogglebox is everyday people sitting in their homes and picking apart TV shows, whereas The Hundred is a TV show diving into everyday people’s homes and learning more about their lives,” he said.



“It’s been over a year in the making and we’ve uncovered some amazing stats along the way as well as some really boring ones.

“In a bold decision, we’ve decided to leave the boring ones out of the show.

“In a post-truth era, The Hundred fearlessly crunches the numbers to find out who we really are, in a laugh-out-loud format.”



Find out more about how to join the show here.

