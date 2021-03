Comedian, author and Archibald Finalist Anh Do returns to the ABC for season six of Anh’s Brush with Fame, premiering on March 30 at 8.00pm on ABC and ABC iview.

This series will see Do paint and interview Jamie Durie, Dr Harry Cooper, Missy Higgins, Kate Ritchie, Peter Garrett, former Justice of the High Court, Michael Kirby and Gai Waterhouse.

Anh’s Brush With Fame is a Screentime production.