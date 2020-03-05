Annabelle Herd to depart Network 10

Annabelle Herd.

Network 10’s chief operating officer Annabelle Herd has announced her departure after nearly 16 years with the broadcaster.

Advertisement

Herd, who served as director of corporate and regulatory affairs before being promoted to her present role in December 2017, has decided to pursue new adventures.

“I am really proud of the things I have achieved at 10 both as COO and director of corporate and regulatory affairs but as Australian Survivor fans know, sometimes you have to make a big move to go forward,” she says.

“Apart from our amazing shows, it is the wonderful, creative, and talented people that make 10 a very special place to work and I will miss that enormously. I am very excited about what the future will bring.”

Herd, who is yet to work out her exit date, tells IF she has no concrete plans yet apart from “decompressing” from free-to-air television.

Paul Anderson, CEO of Network 10 and executive vice president, ViacomCBS Networks Australia and New Zealand, said: “Annabelle has been a great colleague and an invaluable member of the Network 10 management team. We are sorry to see her go and wish her all the very best.”

Earlier in her career she was a senior adviser, broadcasting and copyright, to the then Communications and Arts Minister Senator Richard Alston.

Her position won’t be filled and her responsibilities will be reassigned in the coming weeks.

.