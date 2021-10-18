With unprecedented, intimate access to the private life of Courtney Barnett, Danny Cohen’s 16mm feature documentary Anonymous Club follows a paradoxically introverted performer and anti-influencer, who, at the height of success, is ready to walk away.

Recording her innermost thoughts on a Dictaphone over a period of three years, Barnett begins her slow acceptance of Cohen’s camera.

Cohen has been collaborating with Barnett for many years on her music videos, and spent three years on tour in Europe, the US and Asia and at home in Melbourne filming with Barnett as a one-man crew.

Anonymous Club is produced by Philippa Campey and Samantha Dinning of Film Camp, with Glendyn Ivin story consultant and editor Ben Hall. Sue Maslin and Nick O’Byrne are executive producers.

It was financed via the MIFF Premiere Fund, Film Victoria, Screen Australia, The Post Lounge, Mind The Gap Film Finance and Film Art Media, alongside private investment.

Anonymous Club is set to screen at Sydney Film Festival next month.